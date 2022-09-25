Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Price Target at $164.86

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

