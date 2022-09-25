Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.61

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 316,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,891,021.76. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,630,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,993,507.04. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,891,021.76. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,450 shares of company stock valued at $627,210.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.87.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.