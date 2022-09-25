Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $96.63

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,013,000 after acquiring an additional 303,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WNS by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,904,000 after buying an additional 146,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.