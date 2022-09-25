Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $239,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $30.15 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.