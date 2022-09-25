Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 866 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

