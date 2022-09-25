Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,590 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

