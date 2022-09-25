Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.98

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 28716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Callon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.