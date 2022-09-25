Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 14,789 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,707.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,921.4% in the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,568.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 168,039.5% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,817.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,034.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 92,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 88,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

