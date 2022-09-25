Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

