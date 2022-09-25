Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $80.29 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

