Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

TYL opened at $341.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.60 and a 200 day moving average of $376.41. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.