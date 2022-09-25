Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

