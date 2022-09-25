Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $41.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 210.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

