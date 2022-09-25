Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.74

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.74 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 19996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

