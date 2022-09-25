Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $150.15

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$150.15 and last traded at C$150.30, with a volume of 15618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$153.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTC.A shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$222.50.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$163.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.