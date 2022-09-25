Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

