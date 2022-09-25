Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 1st quarter worth $617,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IEDI stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

