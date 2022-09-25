Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.6% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 11.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 393.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 80,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

