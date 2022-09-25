Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $199,835,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

