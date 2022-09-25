Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $643,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

RTM opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32.

