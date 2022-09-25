Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mplx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,557,000 after purchasing an additional 231,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,824,000 after buying an additional 430,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $29.33 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

