Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,474 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average is $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

