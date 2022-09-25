Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $815.01 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,876.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 172.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $898.30 and its 200-day moving average is $895.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

