Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 11,263 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

