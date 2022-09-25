Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

