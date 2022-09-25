Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

