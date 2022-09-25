Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

