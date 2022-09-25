Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.