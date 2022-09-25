Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.87

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.87 and last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 1679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

