Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $165.01

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $165.01 and last traded at $165.09, with a volume of 31882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.55.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

