Catherine Wong Sells 3,750 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $16.80 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Domo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Domo by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

