Cemtrex Stock to Split on Thursday, September 29th (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.
Cemtrex Price Performance
NASDAQ CETXP opened at $0.85 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97.
About Cemtrex
