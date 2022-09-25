Cemtrex Stock to Split on Thursday, September 29th (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 29th.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ CETXP opened at $0.85 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

