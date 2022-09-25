Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

