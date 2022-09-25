CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.28

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $615.73 million, a P/E ratio of 663.67, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.09.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

