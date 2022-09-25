Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Chevron were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

