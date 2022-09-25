Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

