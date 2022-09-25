Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

