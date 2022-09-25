Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.75

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 157874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 110,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

