Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $48.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

CFG stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

