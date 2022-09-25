Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.26

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 21306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Stephens dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

