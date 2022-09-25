Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.27

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$74.27 and last traded at C$74.62, with a volume of 7278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$111.21.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, with a total value of C$445,249.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at C$12,476,080.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,490 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,548.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.