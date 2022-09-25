Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Commerzbank Trading Down 5.5 %

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

