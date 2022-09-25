Comparing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 0.42% 1.70% 1.00% Cyber Apps World N/A -38.60% -25.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.58%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Risk & Volatility

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Cyber Apps World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.44 $300,000.00 $0.05 324.06 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Cyber Apps World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Rating)

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison website. Its savinstultra.com website consists of a search engine that users may access to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.