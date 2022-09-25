Comparing Copa (NYSE:CPA) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 23.01, meaning that its share price is 2,201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80% Copa 11.66% 12.28% 3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Copa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Copa 0 1 3 1 3.00

Copa has a consensus price target of $100.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.84%. Given Copa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Copa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.27 -$19.82 million N/A N/A Copa $1.51 billion 1.86 $43.84 million $6.36 10.51

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

Copa beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

