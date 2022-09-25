Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,687 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,018.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
