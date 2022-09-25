Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 16,286 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,743.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 960.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,018.1% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,707.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,921.4% during the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,568.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

