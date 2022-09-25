Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

