ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.09. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

