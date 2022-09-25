Contrasting Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Demant A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 18.05 Demant A/S $2.93 billion 2.07 $399.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and Demant A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Demant A/S 2 2 2 0 2.00

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.78%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Demant A/S has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Demant A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products. The Communications segment provides headsets for collaborative work and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

