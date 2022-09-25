Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.88

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 6069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $862.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

